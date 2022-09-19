Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,900 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.6 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $4.45 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTSDF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

