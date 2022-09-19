Convex CRV Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $27.85 Million (CVXCRV)

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Convex CRV coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00004750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex CRV has a market capitalization of $27.85 million and approximately $10,680.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Convex CRV has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Convex CRV’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Convex CRV is www.convexfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “cvxCRV is tokenized veCRV. If a user deposits CRV into Convex, that CRV is locked forever on the platform as veCRV. A tokenized version of veCRV, cvxCRV, is returned to the user at a 1:1 rate.cvxCRV can be staked into the platform to receive normal Curve admin fees one would get for staking their veCRV on Curve.fi, as 3CRV. Additionally, users staking cvxCRV will receive CRV from Convex's performance fee, as well as the platform native token CVX.”

