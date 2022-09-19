Convex Finance (CVX) Market Capitalization Tops $327.39 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $327.39 million and $12.01 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $4.84 or 0.00025001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00119270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.00865896 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,591,088 coins and its circulating supply is 67,683,254 coins. Convex Finance’s official website is www.convexfinance.com. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Convex Finance is a platform built to boost rewards for CRV stakers and liquidity providers alike, all in a simple and easy to use interface. Convex aims to simplify staking on Curve, as well as the CRV-locking system with the help of its native fee-earning token: CVX.”

