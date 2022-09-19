Cooper Financial Group Acquires New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.44.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $308.89 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $293.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.57.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

