Cooper Financial Group Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $354.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.42. The stock has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

