Cooper Financial Group Invests $330,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.03.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.