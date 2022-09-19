Cooper Financial Group Lowers Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $91.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.47 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIPR. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

