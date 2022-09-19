Cooper Financial Group Purchases 1,146 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERTH. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

ERTH stock opened at $55.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $73.57.

