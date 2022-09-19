Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,015 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in KLA were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in KLA by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC opened at $335.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.75 and its 200-day moving average is $343.98.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.16.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

