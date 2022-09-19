Cope (COPE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $738,175.48

Cope (COPE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Cope has a total market capitalization of $738,175.48 and approximately $14,336.00 worth of Cope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cope has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cope coin can currently be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00118817 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002320 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00861740 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Cope Profile
Cope’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,997,997 coins. Cope’s official Twitter account is @unlimitedcope and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cope Coin Trading
