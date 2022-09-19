COVA (COVA) Hits Market Cap of $125,339.91

COVA (COVA) traded down 91% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, COVA has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One COVA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $125,339.91 and approximately $15.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COVA alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00119244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00867783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken.

Buying and Selling COVA

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.