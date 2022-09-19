Covalent (CQT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.88 Million

Covalent (CQT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Covalent has a total market cap of $16.88 million and approximately $835,748.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Covalent

Covalent’s launch date was May 25th, 2021. Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Covalent is www.covalenthq.com. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covalent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network. It's a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters. Covalent provides a unified API bringing visibility to billions of blockchain data points.Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network:It is a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters, a staking asset. Validators will earn fees for answering queries, and a network access token which fulfill data queries for users of the API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

