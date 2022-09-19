Covington Capital Management Has $193,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Covington Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLDM. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,765.8% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $33.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

