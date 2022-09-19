Covington Capital Management Makes New Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 0.7 %

WOPEY stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

