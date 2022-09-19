Covington Capital Management Purchases 1,875 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

