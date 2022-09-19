Covington Capital Management Purchases 450 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Covington Capital Management increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,568,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Welltower by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2,540.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,048 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.79.

WELL stock opened at $72.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Welltower’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

