Covington Capital Management Takes Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,488,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,432,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $959,000.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $35.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.