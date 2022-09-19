Covington Capital Management Takes Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,488,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,432,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $959,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $35.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00.

