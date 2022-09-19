Covington Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Covington Capital Management decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE WY opened at $30.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

