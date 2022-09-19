Cowen Downgrades adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of adidas from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of adidas from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $229.13.

ADDYY opened at $67.65 on Friday. adidas has a 1-year low of $66.56 and a 1-year high of $173.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. adidas had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Equities analysts forecast that adidas will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the second quarter worth about $2,685,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

