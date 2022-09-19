CREDIT (CREDIT) Achieves Market Cap of $262,276.41

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 25.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 34% against the US dollar. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $262,276.41 and $887.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.