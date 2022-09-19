Credit Suisse Group Trims United States Steel (NYSE:X) Target Price to $37.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.61.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of X stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $351,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United States Steel by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,015,000 after buying an additional 742,370 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,304,000 after buying an additional 424,496 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.