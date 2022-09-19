Creditcoin Price Down 14.8% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $63.67 million and $5.74 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00020669 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

