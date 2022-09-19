Credits Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $48,081.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

