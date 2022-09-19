Critical Review: Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) versus Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) and Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lexaria Bioscience and Daré Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Daré Bioscience 0 0 3 0 3.00

Daré Bioscience has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 313.22%. Given Daré Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Daré Bioscience is more favorable than Lexaria Bioscience.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexaria Bioscience -3,960.36% -63.62% -62.36% Daré Bioscience N/A -89.76% -58.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Daré Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lexaria Bioscience and Daré Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexaria Bioscience $720,000.00 23.47 -$4.03 million N/A N/A Daré Bioscience N/A N/A -$38.70 million ($0.46) -2.63

Lexaria Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Daré Bioscience.

Risk & Volatility

Lexaria Bioscience has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daré Bioscience has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Daré Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Daré Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others. DehydraTECH also deliver drugs effectively across the blood brain barrier. It operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds intellectual property portfolio with 23 patents granted and approximately 50 patents pending worldwide. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older. Its products in advanced clinical development include Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder. The company's Phase 1-ready products are DARE-HRT1, a combination of bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in hormone therapy; DARE-VVA1, a vaginally delivered formulation of tamoxifen to treat vulvar and vaginal atrophy in patients with hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and DARE-FRT1, an intravaginal ring containing bio-identical progesterone for the prevention of preterm birth and broader luteal phase support as part of an in vitro fertilization treatment plan, as well as DARE-PTB1, an intravaginal ring containing bio-identical progesterone for the prevention of preterm birth. Its products in pre-clinical stage include DARE-LARC1, a combination product designed to provide reversible contraception; ADARE-204 and ADARE-214, an injectable formulations of etonogestrel to provide contraception over 6-month and 12-month periods; and DARE-RH1, a non-hormonal contraception for men and women. The company entered into license agreement with Organon & Co. and Organon International GmbH to commercialize XACIATO. Daré Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

