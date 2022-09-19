Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for about 2.4% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $16,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 72.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Crown Castle by 0.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 7.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 20.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $163.22 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.11. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.17%.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

