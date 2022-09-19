Crust Shadow (CSM) Trading 16.7% Lower This Week

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $672,110.90 and approximately $10,135.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crust Shadow alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,172.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00058740 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010619 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00063579 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Shadow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Shadow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.