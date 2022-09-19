CryptoBlades (SKILL) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, CryptoBlades has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00005493 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $935,896.21 and approximately $634,775.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004831 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000387 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2021. CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 871,057 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBlades is https://reddit.com/r/CryptoBlades and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CryptoBlades is www.cryptoblades.io. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBlades is a web-based NFT roleplaying game launched on the Binance Smart Chain and brought to existence by the group of Riveted Games. The core of the game revolves around rewarding players with SKILL tokens after defeating enemies and participating in raids. They can hire additional characters, forge unique weapons, and reforge those weapons to increase their overall power. Players can also trade their characters and weapons on an open marketplace. They can also stake their SKILL earnings and receive additional SKILL as a reward.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

