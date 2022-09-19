Cubiex Power Reaches One Day Volume of $70.00 (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Cubiex Power has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Cubiex Power has a total market cap of $2,791.59 and approximately $70.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex Power coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00115713 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002353 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00890958 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Cubiex Power Profile
Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cubiex Power Coin Trading
