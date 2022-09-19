Curio One Day Volume Reaches $94.00 (CUR)

Curio (CUR) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Curio has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Curio coin can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Curio has a market capitalization of $60,557.32 and approximately $94.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,536.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005023 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007619 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00058507 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010422 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064938 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005371 BTC.
Curio Profile
Curio is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Curio Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
