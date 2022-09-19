CVA Family Office LLC Buys 145 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $747,950,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $96,383,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $54,184,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $44,063,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $290.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.91. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $296.29. The company has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,158 shares of company stock worth $11,581,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

