CVA Family Office LLC Buys 420 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,325,893.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $397,499,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,157 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $101.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.53 and a fifty-two week high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

