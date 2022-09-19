CVA Family Office LLC Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $91.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

