CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,055,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $613,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after acquiring an additional 828,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $773,385,000 after acquiring an additional 504,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,684 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $254.32 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.68. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

