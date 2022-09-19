CVA Family Office LLC Invests $240,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

VDC opened at $183.70 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $175.69 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.96.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

