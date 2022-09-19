CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 2,085 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 212,531 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 212,074 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $64.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.61.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

