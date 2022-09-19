CVA Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $425.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.91, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

