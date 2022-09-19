CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in American Tower by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

NYSE:AMT opened at $245.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $297.55. The stock has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

