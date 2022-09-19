CVA Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 449,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.21.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $46.35 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

