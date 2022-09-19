CVA Family Office LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 60,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 270,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,831,000 after acquiring an additional 42,495 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 191,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $47.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.