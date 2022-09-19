CVA Family Office LLC Sells 945 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,383.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,068. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Shares of META opened at $146.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.72 and its 200 day moving average is $171.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.29 and a fifty-two week high of $371.41.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

