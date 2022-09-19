Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) & GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Head to Head Analysis

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and GigaMedia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million 1.28 -$257.90 million ($1.22) -4.13 GigaMedia $5.49 million 2.78 -$3.42 million ($0.36) -3.83

Profitability

GigaMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyxtera Technologies. Cyxtera Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GigaMedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies -27.88% -27.18% -5.69% GigaMedia -68.93% -7.81% -7.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cyxtera Technologies and GigaMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88 GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 194.31%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Summary

Cyxtera Technologies beats GigaMedia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

