Dai (DAI) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Dai has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and $559.30 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Dai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dai Profile

Dai was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,877,108,806 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is makerdao.com/en.

Dai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

