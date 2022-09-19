Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $277.06 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.45.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

