DAOstack (GEN) Price Tops $0.0063

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 25.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. DAOstack has a market cap of $308,606.33 and approximately $425.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAOstack has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00117742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00878061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

