DAOventures Reaches Market Capitalization of $136,254.97 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOventures has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a total market cap of $136,254.97 and $4,045.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001115 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008077 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000866 BTC.

About DAOventures

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAOventures Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.