Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.37.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DQ opened at $56.38 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $81.10. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

