Darwinia Network (RING) 24 Hour Volume Tops $230,448.00

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, Darwinia Network has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Darwinia Network has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and $230,448.00 worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darwinia Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Darwinia Network Profile

Darwinia Network was first traded on September 13th, 2018. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,185,524,559 coins and its circulating supply is 760,859,889 coins. The official website for Darwinia Network is darwinia.network. The official message board for Darwinia Network is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork. Darwinia Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Darwinia Network is an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market.”

