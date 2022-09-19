Databroker (DTX) Price Up 0.8% This Week

Databroker (DTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $32.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Buying and Selling Databroker

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

