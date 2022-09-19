DataHighway (DHX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $132,093.00

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. DataHighway has a market cap of $161.51 million and $132,093.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.07 or 0.00026201 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00119270 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.00865896 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DataHighway Profile
DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,860,980 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DataHighway
