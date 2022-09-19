DDKoin (DDK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $118.00

DDKoin (DDK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. DDKoin has a market cap of $75,247.94 and $118.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007684 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006623 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004907 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00012267 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com.

Buying and Selling DDKoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.